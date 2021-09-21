CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Mother, Daughter On AMH COVID Front Line

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON – It’s nice to say that your co-workers are like family. In many instances, of course, that’s literally true. And at Alton Memorial Hospital, that’s the case in what has become one of the more high-profile departments for any hospital since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Natashia Womack took over as the Occupational Health nurse in late 2019. A few months later, her daughter, Brittany Nicholson, joined her in the department. Womack was happy to get the help, with Occupational Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Hope Animal Rescues To Hold A Donation Drive At Humbert And Alby On Saturday

GODFREY - Hope Animal Rescues will be holding a donation drive this Saturday, October 2, at the corner of Alby and Humbert in Godfrey. The animal rescue is an all-volunteer non-profit corporation that saves dogs on their last day of life from animal control facilities and works with Animal Welfare Agencies at the City and State level regarding abused and neglected animals so that they may find a true second chance within the adoption program. Donations to the rescue help the volunteers rehabilitate Continue Reading
GODFREY, IL
Illinois Nurses Foundation Honors SIUE Emerging Nurse Leaders

EDWARDSVILLE – In celebration of young nurse leaders who are impacting healthcare and the nursing profession while undoubtedly shaping the future of the profession, the Illinois Nurses Foundation (INF) has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing’s (SON) Chelsea Howland and Ashley Whitlatch among its 40 Under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders. Howland is an instructor in the SON’s Department of Primary Care and Health Systems Nursing and Whitlatch is an advanced Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Emergency Blood and Platelet Shortage: Red Cross Supplies Drop to Lowest Post-Summer Levels since 2015

ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage. Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Belt and Hoffman Deliver New Washers and Dryers to Serve Community Youth

MADISON - State Senator Christopher Belt (D-57) and State House Representative Jay Hoffman (D-113) delivered two sets of washers and dryers on Monday to the Quad City Community Development Center (QCCDC) at 1634 7th Street in Madison. State Senator Belt said: “Under no circumstances should students feel the need to skip school because they do not have access to clean clothing. I am proud to announce that with this partnership with Quad City Community Development Center and House Leader Continue Reading
MADISON, IL
Alton, IL
