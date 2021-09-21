CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adobe Systems Q3 Profit, Revenues Trump Street View

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 7 days ago

(RTTNews) - Software giant Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE), Tuesday reported a profit and revenues for the third quarter that easily trumped Wall Street estimates. Looking forward, the company issued a fourth-quarter outlook that is expected to beat current estimates. San Jose, California-based Adobe's third-quarter profit rose to $1.21 billion or...

IHS Markit Q3 FY2021 Revenue Jumps 9%

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) has published its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, which ended on August 31, reporting a healthy year-over-year surge of 9 percent in revenue. The company generated $1.181 billion in revenue in the three months. However, the net income of the company came in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TD SYNNEX (SNX) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Revenues

TD SYNNEX (. SNX - Free Report) delivered mixed third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark. Notably, TD SYNNEX was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation, but the company changed its name after the acquisition of Tech Data Corporation on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
This Week's Earnings Repertoire

Last week, the Dow powered higher despite the decline of Nike (NYSE: NKE) that missed Street's revenue expectations as even the sportswear giant hasn't been immune to supply chain disruptions. For the week, the Dow gained 0.6%, followed by S&P 500's gain of 0.5%, whereas the Nasdaq rose less than 0.1% but still ended in positive territory.
STOCKS
Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
Carnival Corp reports $90 million from onboard revenue in Q3

Carnival Corporation generated $90 million on its ships during the last quarter and expects cash levels to “grow over time” as more ships return to service and occupancy increases. Speaking on a third-quarter results call on Friday, chief financial officer David Bernstein said the operating ships across the company’s fleet...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ESE Entertainment reports CAD $4.23M revenue for Q3 2021

Esports technology company ESE Entertainment announced its unaudited interim consolidated financial results for Q3 2021, showing zero debt. For the three-month period ending July 31, 2021, ESE reported revenue of CAD $4.23 million (~£2.44 million), a 491 percent increase over Q3 2020. Reported net loss decreased from CAD $3.81 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

