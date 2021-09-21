AUDIO: Felix Ramsey – “Grey Area”

Pennsylvania-born multi-instrumentalist, music producer, owner of the alternative-rock label, Anything But Kountry, James Zero is an old, creative soul, bearing many talents with the music industry. Being exposed to many different genres at a young age encouraged this artist’s talent to grow in music, with him even learning how to produce his own music. Working with and receiving support from international artists of all mediums has helped Zero construct his signature sound, a truly unique blend of indie, blues, and rock. This stand-out sound has helped Zero capture the attention of many listeners in his music so far, setting high expectations for his upcoming release, Oceans (& Other Bodies of Water), an album constructed of seven organic jazz and blues ballads including the feature, Watermelon, which you can check out below. All the songs featured on the album encompass a Christian gospel theme and circle around ideas of maritime events. Zero hopes that his music can offer his listeners spiritual healing and notes that fans will be able to appreciate the singer-songwriting aspect of his new album.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO