AUDIO: Felix Ramsey – “Grey Area”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelix Ramsey has a new album out, and things are smooth on “Grey Area.” With subdued beats creating a hazy soundscape, the title is fitting. Ramsey makes himself shine on this project, though, with nine tracks of R&B that fully utilize his range as an artist. We’ve seen signs of good potential from Ramsey before, but it’s good to see that talent translate from his previous singles into a full project. “Grey Area” is music to put on and zone out to, or jam to around the house on a rainy day. Check out the album below:

