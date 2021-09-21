CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Check Out Where Pennsylvania Ranks Among the Best States for Teachers

Pennsylvania is one of the best states for teachers, according to rankings recently released by WalletHub.

To determine which states will provide educators with the best opportunities and teaching environments, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 24 main indicators. Criteria included pupil-teacher ratios, average starting salaries, and teachers’ income growth potentials.

Pennsylvania’s score of 54.61 put it fourth place nationwide.

It took fifth place in the Opportunity & Competition category, and 14th for Academic & Work Environment.

In individual metrics, the Keystone State ranked second in average starting salary for teachers and third for average starting salary for teachers — both adjusted for the cost of living.

It came in seventh place based on public-school spending per student and in 14th place for income growth potential.

Pennsylvania also ranked in the top half in pupil-teacher ratio (No. 16), quality of school system (No. 24), and 10-year change in teacher salary (No. 24.)

The best state for teachers, according to the list, is New York.

Read more about this comparison, citing Pennsylvania among the best states for teachers, at WalletHub.

