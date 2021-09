After a one-year hiatus, Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Studios for 2021 with all-new spooky treats and a total of 10 haunted houses inspired by your favorite scary movies and TV shows. In honor of Halloween Horror Nights’ 30th anniversary, Universal Studios teamed up with Netflix to create a one-of-a-kind Haunting of Hill House experience — and it’s so terrifyingly realistic that it’ll make you feel like you’re wandering the halls of Hill House with the Crain family. There are so many subtle details from Season 1 of the hit Netflix series inside, and you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for these Haunting of Hill House Easter eggs when you visit Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida.

