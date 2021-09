Orangefield suffered its first loss of the season last week. The Bobcats lost a heartbreaker to Livingston surrendering the winning touchdown in the last minute of the game. Coach Josh Smalley said it was a good football game, but little mistakes proved costly for his Bobcats. He reminded that the Livingston Lions are the defending district champions in their Class 4A, Division 1 district with most of their starters back, so against good teams like that Orangefield in a lower division cannot even afford to make small mistakes in the game.

ORANGEFIELD, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO