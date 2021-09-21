CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Fallen Timbers Middle School receives Blue Ribbon honors

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0z3l_0c3b1RRd00

Fallen Timbers Middle School was among 16 schools across Ohio recognized Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona with National Blue Ribbon Honors.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program acknowledges private and public K-12 schools nationwide for their high performance based on variables including all students’ scores, student subgroup scores and, if applicable, graduation rates.

The Anthony Wayne Local school was listed as “Exemplary High-Performing,” which is described as being its state’s “highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.” It was the only Toledo-area school chosen for the recognition.

According to the Blue Ribbon School website, Fallen Timbers has been recognized by the Ohio Department of Education for earning back-to-back "A" rankings on Ohio's State Report Card and was also recognized as a Purple Star school for its “care and support of students who are members of military families.”

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Secretary Cardona said in a news release. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The Blade

BGSU offering free diabetes prevention program

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University will offer a free diabetes-prevention program for eligible Wood County residents beginning Friday. PreventT2 with BGSU, hosted by the Food and Nutrition program in the College of Health and Human Services, uses curriculum approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to teach participants how to prevent Type 2 diabetes. Spots are limited and a referral from a healthcare provider is required to participate.
