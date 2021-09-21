Fallen Timbers Middle School receives Blue Ribbon honors

Fallen Timbers Middle School was among 16 schools across Ohio recognized Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona with National Blue Ribbon Honors.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program acknowledges private and public K-12 schools nationwide for their high performance based on variables including all students’ scores, student subgroup scores and, if applicable, graduation rates.

The Anthony Wayne Local school was listed as “Exemplary High-Performing,” which is described as being its state’s “highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.” It was the only Toledo-area school chosen for the recognition.

According to the Blue Ribbon School website, Fallen Timbers has been recognized by the Ohio Department of Education for earning back-to-back "A" rankings on Ohio's State Report Card and was also recognized as a Purple Star school for its “care and support of students who are members of military families.”

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Secretary Cardona said in a news release. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”