Rose Bowl To Receive $500,0000 Federal Historic Preservation Grant
The Rose Bowl has been named the recipient of a $500,000 federal grant aimed at historic preservation, stadium officials announced Tuesday. The grant comes under the Historic Preservation Fund’s Save America’s Treasures program, which is administered by the National Park Service, Rose Bowl representatives said in a written statement. It’s the first such grant bestowed upon the facility, which will mark its centennial next year.www.pasadenanow.com
