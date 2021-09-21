Houston entrepreneur and influencer identified as man murdered on Westpark Tollway

A Houston entrepreneur and online influencer is dead after ain southwest Houston Monday night.

The family of 27-year-old Patrick Ivory has identified him as the man killed in the shooting. Ivory would have turned 28 on Wednesday.

Ivory was known on Instagram as "," and had recently launched a clothing business.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a person in a black car shooting at a gray car, which crashed into a ditch near the Fondren exit.

Police said Ivory was heading eastbound when the driver of the black car pulled up next to him and started shooting. Initially, Ivory was expected to survive, but in an update issued shortly after the shooting, police said he died at the hospital.

"We recovered several shell casings on the road," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson. "We believe there were several shots fired from another vehicle into the victim's vehicle."

Investigators said it was not yet clear if the shooting was random or targeted. The incident remains under investigation.