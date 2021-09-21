CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston entrepreneur and influencer identified as man murdered on Westpark Tollway

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213Yzp_0c3b0usn00

A Houston entrepreneur and online influencer is dead after a shooting on the Westpark Tollway in southwest Houston Monday night.

The family of 27-year-old Patrick Ivory has identified him as the man killed in the shooting. Ivory would have turned 28 on Wednesday.

Ivory was known on Instagram as "
HellKatMarley ," and had recently launched a clothing business.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a person in a black car shooting at a gray car, which crashed into a ditch near the Fondren exit.

Police said Ivory was heading eastbound when the driver of the black car pulled up next to him and started shooting. Initially, Ivory was expected to survive, but in an update issued shortly after the shooting, police said he died at the hospital.

"We recovered several shell casings on the road," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson. "We believe there were several shots fired from another vehicle into the victim's vehicle."

Investigators said it was not yet clear if the shooting was random or targeted. The incident remains under investigation.

The video above is from the original report of this shooting.

Comments / 63

ibin falasteen
7d ago

it's very obvious it was targeted, police need to look at the toll way cameras and they will find the black car maybe a license plate number.

Reply(8)
17
LaTricia A. Flowers
7d ago

Heartfelt condolences are extended to the Family, Friends and Fans…May his soul rest in eternal peace✝️🙏🏽 GOD PLEASE HEAL OUR LAND…..We are living in some truly sad times….💔💔

Reply(1)
12
Ramir Gopher
7d ago

the most dangerous thing in the world for black people besides the socialist party and affirmative action is 'toxic rap culture' 🥔🥥

Reply(2)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

17-year-old killed in shootout with holdup suspect at convenience store on Houston's southside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is dead after a shootout with a holdup suspect involving multiple hostages at a convenience store on Scott Street Monday night. Someone inside the store, located in the 9600 block of Scott Street on Houston's southside, activated a panic button around 10 p.m. Monday, which then alerted police that something was happening.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Shooting#Southwest Houston#Westpark Tollway#Influencer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC13 Houston

2 killed in separate auto-pedestrian crashes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed over the weekend in separate auto-pedestrian crashes in the Houston area. In west Houston, a man was crossing Westheimer Road at Voss when he was struck by an SUV. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to Ben Taub...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Tracking the Devil: the William Reece confessions

Laura Smither, Jessica Cain, Kelli Cox and Tiffany Johnston vanished in 1997. For almost two decades, their families searched for answers - until suspected serial killer William Reece was finally charged in their murders. Hear Reece's chilling confessions and learn about the families' long path to justice in the ABC13 Original 'Tracking the Devil'.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
ABC13 Houston

Funeral for fallen HPD officer to be held Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family, friends and colleagues of a fallen Houston police officer who served the city for three decades will gather Monday to say a final goodbye. Funeral services for senior officer William "Bill" Jeffrey, 54, are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Grace Church in southeast Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
80K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy