Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went on Instagram Live after the team’s 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Pittsburgh Steelers were given zero chance against the Buffalo Bills, whom many projected to be the favorites to win the AFC championship this season. However, the Steelers got the last laugh thanks to a stellar showing from the defense, walking out of Orchard Park, NY with a 23-16 victory.

NFL ・ 17 DAYS AGO