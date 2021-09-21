CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Graduate students balance teaching, learning throughout pandemic

By Anna Denison
University Daily Kansan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Gurley knows the pandemic has affected her ability to learn as a student, something she keeps in mind in the classroom as a graduate teaching assistant. “I've had to be more sympathetic to students and, in turn, that's made me more understanding as my own student now,” she said. “Seeing what it takes for a teacher to put a class on makes me want to be that much better of a student for my professors.”

www.kansan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Evergreen

Graduate student parents overlooked by university

Rabia Khan, fifth-year doctoral student in electrical engineering, has changed since she first began her studies at WSU. “When I started graduate school, I was more passionate than I am now. I wanted to learn everything, be focused on research; studies were my priority,” Khan said. “But since I got married, my priorities have changed. I do not have the same time or opportunities anymore.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Getting Minority Graduate Students May Not Be Easy

Enrollment rates in graduate and professional education programs were healthy during the last year -- even amid the pandemic. Graduate enrollments showed small gains for both semesters of the last academic year, when undergraduate enrollment dipped. But a new report released today from EAB, a consulting group for schools and...
COLLEGES
uconn.edu

Funding Graduate Students with Good Ideas Pays Off

A good idea can be worth a lot. Just ask Brenda Milla ’19 (CLAS) and Jaseph Soto Perez, two graduate students in the Department of Physiology and Neurobiology (PNB) who are funded thanks to prestigious fellowships from the National Institutes of Health they won based largely on the strength of their ideas.
STAMFORD, CT
wcu.edu

English graduate students develop online publication

Western Carolina University English graduate students now have another avenue to publish their written works, thanks to the vision of one of their own. Stephanie Cook, who is in her second year of her master’s degree in English, with a concentration in literature, created “Yonder,” an online literary magazine published on Medium, with the help of Laura Wright, WCU English professor and director of graduate studies.
CULLOWHEE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Students#Mental Health#The Journalism School
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Research shows Pittsburgh students learned less, failed more during pandemic year

Students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools lagged behind their typical learning progress and failed more courses during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic than they did previously, data show. Researchers from the Regional Education Laboratory on Tuesday presented Pittsburgh Public Schools board members with the findings of an analysis...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Brown Daily Herald

Graduate students return to in-person programming for fall semester

Graduate Orientation returned with in-person events running from Aug. 31 to Sept.1 after a fully virtual orientation last year. This year’s programming was open to first-year and second-year students to accommodate second-year students who had missed out on in-person orientation last year. On top of the All-Student Orientation programming, serving...
PROVIDENCE, RI
sacredheart.edu

Student Passionate about Teaching, Learning and Being a Pioneer

New Jersey native speaks highly of professors, education program and SHU experience. For as long as Sacred Heart University student Alyssa Agolia can remember, she has wanted to be a teacher. “Growing up, I always wanted to help children,” said Agolia, 22, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “I knew...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WQAD

Local school district is teaching students to teach

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline-Coal Valley School District is working to do its part to combat the nationwide teacher shortage by launching its own "Grow Your Own Teacher" program. The program looks for students who express interest in a career of education with three elective courses. The First Course is called...
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
College Media Network

Student employees struggle to balance work, school

About 43 percent of full-time undergraduate students around the country have jobs while balancing their courses, extracurriculars and personal lives. Student employees at the University are no different, and while some may tend to have difficulty balancing everything they have on their plate, others have figured out their rhythm and are learning to manage their time.
EDUCATION
nique.net

Teaching different for learning differences

For the last year, I have been teaching lessons through an organization which connects art instructors to children with chronic illnesses. These hour-long lessons are the best part of my week, but I did not always think that teaching was so simple, especially when I first started off. My first...
EDUCATION
Seattle, Washington

DEEL Provides Take-Home Activity Kits to Support Early Learning and Healthy Child Development Throughout Pandemic

Contributors: Gabriella Caferro, QPPD Administrative Specialist and Early Learning Coaches Emily Zartman, Fanny Yang, Aaron Jeffers, Shawn Harris, Katie Culler, Amina Sudduth. As the summer comes to an end, DEEL is shining a light on how schools and community-based organizations prepared students for in-person learning for their return to classrooms this fall. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be highlighting several programs that provided increased academic, social and emotional learning opportunities that support student wellness and success. In this article, we feature Seattle Preschool Program’s home learning kits which provided families with materials to support their child’s learning and development from home throughout the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
Columbian

Woodland elementary schools teach Social Emotional Learning

WOODLAND — Woodland Public Schools’ elementary schools use Social Emotional Learning to teach students coping skills, emotional resilience, conflict resolution and additional life skills. This year, elementary staff chose Character Strong, a new Social Emotional Learning curriculum that aligns social and emotional traits with lessons and activities to help students develop that month’s focused trait. September’s trait is courage. Students take part in activities, such as charades, where groups role play situations that require courage, such as confronting bullying. Staff members share stories of courage from the news or community. “Without a solid foundation in SEL, students do not have the skills they need to be successful in the classroom and learn what they need to academically,” said Stacia Aschoff, leadership/SEL teacher at North Fork Elementary School. “SEL helps students manage their emotions, teaches them anger control, helps them learn to have empathy for others, how to be accepting of all and how to develop healthy friendships.” The new curriculum provides a variety of lessons, activities and reading lists for both teachers and parents to use with students, as well as a weekly podcast, according to the school district.
WOODLAND, WA
UC Daily Campus

InChip Lunch and Learn: Academia is not the only career path for graduate students

This past Tuesday, the Institute for Collaboration on Health, Intervention, and Policy hosted InChip Lunch and Learn: Imagining Career Paths Beyond the Academy, a seminar that discussed different paths graduate students can take after receiving their diploma. This specific seminar featured Dr. Jaime Foster (PhD), who is now a state representative in the Connecticut General Assembly for the 57th District of Ellington and East Windsor.
EDUCATION
foxbangor.com

Teaching your 1st year during the pandemic

BANGOR — Getting started in your first job can always be a challenge, but for teachers starting your career off during a pandemic means an even steeper learning curve. Getting your first teaching job can be an exciting step in your life and Jacob Gebhart, band director at James F. Doughty School, said the pandemic has added a new element of teaching.
BANGOR, ME
KRQE News 13

NM educators, lawmakers deal with student learning loss over pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report shows New Mexico’s school kids lost about two months of learning during the pandemic. Now, lawmakers are trying to figure out how to help them make it up. The report was presented Wednesday to lawmakers. Some school leaders testified saying some kids suffered...
EDUCATION
ung.edu

South Hall Rotary Club honors graduate student

As assistant director of the University of North Georgia (UNG) Gainesville Campus food pantry, Domini'que Allen knows how many students, faculty and staff regularly visit the facility inside the Student Center. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she didn't know what to expect. "I got emails from people asking if the...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Daily Evergreen

International graduate students desperate for help

A 2018 survey published by the journal Nature of over 2,200 graduate students across numerous countries, institutions and fields of study shows that “graduate students are over six times more likely to experience mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, compared to the general population.”. At WSU, 55 percent...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy