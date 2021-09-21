Graduate students balance teaching, learning throughout pandemic

WOODLAND — Woodland Public Schools’ elementary schools use Social Emotional Learning to teach students coping skills, emotional resilience, conflict resolution and additional life skills. This year, elementary staff chose Character Strong, a new Social Emotional Learning curriculum that aligns social and emotional traits with lessons and activities to help students develop that month’s focused trait. September’s trait is courage. Students take part in activities, such as charades, where groups role play situations that require courage, such as confronting bullying. Staff members share stories of courage from the news or community. “Without a solid foundation in SEL, students do not have the skills they need to be successful in the classroom and learn what they need to academically,” said Stacia Aschoff, leadership/SEL teacher at North Fork Elementary School. “SEL helps students manage their emotions, teaches them anger control, helps them learn to have empathy for others, how to be accepting of all and how to develop healthy friendships.” The new curriculum provides a variety of lessons, activities and reading lists for both teachers and parents to use with students, as well as a weekly podcast, according to the school district.

WOODLAND, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO