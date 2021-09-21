With Liquor Limit in Place, Now’s the Perfect Time to Try Local Distilleries

Image via Creative Commons.

Owing to supply-chain delays, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has issued a mandate that limits purchasing of various upscale champagnes, cognacs, tequilas, and whiskeys to two bottles per day. In response to the PLCB liquor limit, fans of spirits can give some local distilleries a try. Beatrice Forman pored through the details for Billy Penn.

The PLCB, in running the state’s Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores, instituted the limit due to steady inventory levels. In total, 43 liquors are affected by the mandate, including some popular spirits, such as Jack Daniels and Don Julio tequila.

And while this might not affect regular customers of Wine and Spirit shops, it will certainly make it harder for restaurants and bars to stock up.

Luckily, the Philadelphia region is home to many spirit-makers that are putting out fantastic products. Most importantly, the mandate does not apply to their products, so they can sell as many bottles as they want.

Here are some of the local distilleries to try out:

Bluebird Distilling, 100 Bridge St., Phoenixville

Boardroom Spirits, 575 W. 3rd St., Lansdale

Brandywine Branch Distillery, 350 Warwick Rd., Elverson

Dad’s Hat Rye, 925 Canal St., Bristol

Hewn Spirits, 31 Apple Tree Ln., Pipersville

Stoll and Wolfe, 35 N. Cedar St., Lititz

Thistle Finch, 417 W. Grant St., Lancaster

