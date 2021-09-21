Traffic picking up on local roads

NEW MADRID, Mo. - ​Since school has started back and corn harvest is starting, traffic on local roads has picked up, especially in the mornings. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the south New Madrid overpass where a car was struck by a grain truck. The driver of the car initially got off the interstate, then attempted to cross Highway 61 to get back on the interstate. A grain truck traveling south on Highway 61 struck the back of the car and spun it around in the roadway.