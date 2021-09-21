Fixed & Mobile C-arms Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026 - Reports and Data

Across the globe, Tomato is one of the most essential "protective foods" because of its special nutritive value. Tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) belongs to the genus Lycopersicon under the Solanaceae family. Tomato is a herbaceous sprawling plant growing to 1-3 m in height with a weak woody stem. Tomato is the world's largest vegetable crop after potato and sweet potato. Tomatoes contribute to a healthy, well-balanced diet across all ages. They are rich in minerals, vitamins, essential amino acids, sugars and dietary fibres. Much vitamin B and C, iron and phosphorus contains Tomato. Tomato fruits are consumed in salads or cooked in sauces, soup and meat or fish dishes. They are processed into purées, juices and ketchup. Canned and dried tomatoes are economically significant processed products. According to Renub Research, Global Tomato Seeds Market will be USD 2.02 Billion by 2027.

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO