The US government has never defaulted on its debts -- but actions by Senate Republicans are threatening to shatter the nation's financial track record. At the center of the congressional fight is a somewhat obscure bureaucratic mechanism: the debt limit, which is the amount of money the government is legally allowed to borrow. Failing to raise (or suspend) it could lead to dire financial consequences that could impact every part of the US economy.

