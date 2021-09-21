CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Anil Parab files Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Kirit

houstonmirror.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Maharashtra transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab filed Rs 100 crore defamation suit against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Bombay High Court on Tuesday for allegedly making "malicious and defamatory" statements. Parab, taking to Twitter said, "I had sent a legal notice...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Shiv Sena to contest 22 seats in 2022 Goa Assembly polls: Sanjay Raut

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 2021 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly polls, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the party would contest 22 seats out of the 40 seats of the state's legislative assembly. Raut further said that if elected to power, then Shiv Sena would...
WORLD
houstonmirror.com

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to reduce excise duties on fuels

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged the Central government to reduce various excise duties imposed on fuels in order to give relief to the common man. In a series of tweets, Gehlot said, "Petrol/diesel prices were under control despite crude oil prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Mujahid, Harakah settle defamation suit through mediation

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): The defamation suit filed by Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof against Harakah over articles involving cosmetic entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruzzaman, or better known as Sajat, was today settled through mediation. “The court today recorded a consent judgment from both parties for the case to be settled,”...
LAW
atlantanews.net

Veranda acquires Edureka for Rs 245 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 23 (ANI): The Kalpathi AGS Group-owned Veranda Learning Solutions has acquired edtech Edureka, a live-instructor-led online solutions provider for the IT industry for Rs 245 crore. This 100 per cent acquisition marks Veranda Learning Solutions' second buyout since December 2020. Veranda is planning an outlay...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirit Somaiya
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
The Independent

Government brings legal action against Insulate Britain protesters blocking M25

The government has launched legal proceedings against environmental activists for blocking the M25 in defiance of a recent court injunction.This comes as demonstrators from Insulate Britain, a climate group started by one of Extinction Rebellion’s founders, stopped traffic on the motorway on Wednesday - the seventh time they have done so in little more than fortnight.Protesters have also recently blocked other key roads such as the A20 near the Port of Dover. Last week, the government warned climate campaigners they could be charged with contempt of court if they ignored an interim injunction issued by the High Court on 22...
ADVOCACY
houstonmirror.com

Will file Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif on Monday said he will file Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya. Briefing mediapersons, Mushrif said, "The allegation which is being made by Kirit Somaiya...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Crore#Money Laundering#Corruption#Ani#Rs#Bjp#The High Court#Ncp#Maharashtra Cabinet#The Bombay High Court#Rto#Cbi#The Transport Department
Birmingham Star

Veranda acquires Edureka for Rs 245 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 23 (ANI): The Kalpathi AGS Group-owned Veranda Learning Solutions has acquired edtech Edureka, a live-instructor-led online solutions provider for the IT industry for Rs 245 crore. This 100 per cent acquisition marks Veranda Learning Solutions' second buyout since December 2020. Veranda is planning an outlay...
BUSINESS
newyorkcitynews.net

Veranda acquires Edureka for Rs 245 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 23 (ANI): The Kalpathi AGS Group-owned Veranda Learning Solutions has acquired edtech Edureka, a live-instructor-led online solutions provider for the IT industry for Rs 245 crore. This 100 per cent acquisition marks Veranda Learning Solutions' second buyout since December 2020. Veranda is planning an outlay...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy