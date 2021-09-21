Sleeping Aids Market Size Expected to Reach $102 Billion by 2023 | Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories

The global market for shampoos is getting a boost due to a variety of reasons. Some of these reasons include a rise in the per capita income the world over and increasing product innovation in the realm of shampoos. In addition, aiding the market growth is the emerging men's grooming sector and a greater demand for specialized products like organic shampoos and natural shampoos. Moreover, there is a growing threat of environmental pollution that leads to a variety of hair problems such as hair fall, dandruff, oily hair, etc. which necessitates the use of shampoos. Also, with the changing lifestyle and growing urbanization, there is heightened consumer awareness regarding personal care and grooming and this will also aid the growth of the shampoo market.

