Associate Professor Todd Otanicar, Ph.D., has been appointed as chair of the Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering (MBE) Department at Boise State University. Otanicar came to the MBE program in 2019 from the University of Tulsa and runs the Thermal Transport and Solar Energy Laboratory. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Kansas and a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He obtained his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Arizona State University in 2009 with a focus on heat transfer and solar energy. He joined the University of Tulsa in 2012 after three years at Loyola Marymount University. Otanicar has published over 40 peer reviewed journal publications and holds one patent. His research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, NASA, the Department of Interior, the Department of Energy and industrial sponsors.

BOISE, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO