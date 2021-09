In 2015, Mickey Guyton debuted with the ballad “Better Than You Left Me,” a moving slice of post-breakup affirmation that became a minor hit. Over the next half-dozen years, her career became stalled by a series of false starts, disappointments, and industry misjudgments in country music, a genre historically walled-off to Black artists — even more so for Black women. Guyton, 38, changed her course last year, establishing herself as an impossible-to-ignore voice with singles like “What Are You Gonna Tell Her” and “Black Like Me,” declarative statements that insisted on foregrounding, rather than suppressing, the Texas-born singer’s penchant for truth-telling. Both...

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO