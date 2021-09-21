CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Potato Protein Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020-2026

houstonmirror.com
 8 days ago

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Potato Protein Market was valued at USD 74.31 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 101.79 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Rising demand for organic food products and a snowballing number of health-related issues are major factors for the growth of the global potato protein market. Besides, rising demand for plant-derived polypeptides or amino acids from various end-use industries and health benefits offered by consumption of potato protein are other significant factors expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecasted period. Raising livestock, beef, and dairy, in particular, involves high cost and has adverse effects on the environment. On the other hand, the fact that plant foods require less resource and capital and even reduce emissions of greenhouse gases is driving the market for manufacturing of potato protein.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Peanut Oil Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

The global peanut oil market space is heavily congested with high levels of competitiveness between key players. Owing to low percentage of cholesterol saturated fats and cholesterol, peanut oil is considered a safe option, which is expected to accelerate demand in the global market. In developed regions, the influence of new and unique oils is primarily high, as customers have access to new products and have strong buying power. In addition, the nutty taste provided by peanut oil is a key factor expected to accelerate demand in all regions across the globe.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Gluten-Free Smoothies Market 2021 Global Trends, Top players, Demand, Share, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The Gluten-Free Smoothies market study examines historical, recent, and current market developments in great depth. In addition, the segmentation includes key company market share/ranking analysis, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-by-country analysis for each covered region, and entire supply chain dynamics. This comprehensive study analyses regional forecasts, market size, and revenue estimations for the industry in a simple manner. The study also identifies the significant challenges and growth trends that top manufacturers confront in the market's dynamic competitive landscape.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The Acrylic Acid Market to stroll through innovations at a CAGR of 5% from 2019-2029

A recent market study by Persistence Market Research on the global acrylic acid market provides a comprehensive information and data through organized market research methodology. The acrylic acid market report includes global industry analysis 2014–2018 and forecast 2019–2029. The market report forecasts for the upcoming market scenario based on the...
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Small Modular Reactor Market Size to Reach $11.3 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends and Opportunities Analysis

According to the new market research report "Small Modular Reactor Market by Reactor (HWR, LWR, HTR, FNR, MSR), Deployment (Single, Multi), Connectivity (Grid, Off-grid), Location (Land, Marine), Application (Power Generation, Desalination, Process Heat), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The small modular reactor market is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2026. The small modular reactor market size will grow to USD 11.3 billion by 2026 (forecasted year) from USD 9.7 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The small modular reactor market has promising growth potential due to the low cost of SMRs due to modularization and factory construction. The global small modular reactor market is driven by the growing need for clean, reliable and flexible power generation and helps in integration with variable renewable energy.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Market Environment#Market Segments
houstonmirror.com

The Cellulose Derivative Excipient Market to scale through innovations at a CAGR of 6% between 2019 and 2029

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has released a new market study on the cellulose derivative excipient market that involves global industry analysis of historic 2014–2018 and forecast 2019–2029 with 2018 as the base year. The report offers a comprehensive analysis for a ten year forecast. The global cellulose derivative excipient report estimates key macroeconomics and forecast factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market. The report analyze factors that are expected to drive the market over the forecast period as well as the restraints that are anticipated to affect the global market. The report on the cellulose derivative excipient market also discusses potential opportunities and latest trends in the global market across the value chain.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Tomato Seeds Market, Impact of COVID-19, by Product, Companies, Forecast by 2027 - Renub Research

Across the globe, Tomato is one of the most essential "protective foods" because of its special nutritive value. Tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum) belongs to the genus Lycopersicon under the Solanaceae family. Tomato is a herbaceous sprawling plant growing to 1-3 m in height with a weak woody stem. Tomato is the world's largest vegetable crop after potato and sweet potato. Tomatoes contribute to a healthy, well-balanced diet across all ages. They are rich in minerals, vitamins, essential amino acids, sugars and dietary fibres. Much vitamin B and C, iron and phosphorus contains Tomato. Tomato fruits are consumed in salads or cooked in sauces, soup and meat or fish dishes. They are processed into purées, juices and ketchup. Canned and dried tomatoes are economically significant processed products. According to Renub Research, Global Tomato Seeds Market will be USD 2.02 Billion by 2027.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Electronic Wet Chemicals Market worth $3.9 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Electronic Wet Chemicals Market By Type, Form ( Solid Liquid, Gas), Application ( Semiconductor, IC Packaging, PCB),End-Use Industry (Consumer Goods, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Medical), And Region - Global Forecast To 2025", The global electronic wet chemicals market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market include growing consumption of electronic wet chemicals in the emerging clusters of APAC is mainly because of the rising per capita expenditure on consumer electronics products such as smartphones, laptops and others and abundant availability of raw materials and cheap labor force, and growing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive and consumer goods.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Subscription E-Commerce Market Size, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, During The Forecast 2021-2028

A comprehensive overview of the Subscription E-Commerce market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Subscription E-Commerce report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Subscription E-Commerce market. Subscription E-Commerce report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates Subscription E-Commerce at the global and regional levels. The Subscription E-Commerce Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 72.9% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 2,643.6 billion by 2028.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
houstonmirror.com

Hexamethylenetetramine Market to 2027 Featuring Key Players- INEOS, Simalin Chemicals, KH Chemicals, Knoria Chemicals & Industries

The Hexamethylenetetramine market research includes a summary of the market segment, size, share, sectional analysis, and revenue forecast, as well as a thorough analysis. It examines market factors, industry trends, market dynamics, leading players, and their weaknesses. It also contains information about sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, as well as study findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The study paper delves into details on product launch events, growth drivers, difficulties, and investment potential.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Medical Coding Market 2021: Discovers the Opportunities, Trends, Risk, Simulation, Management To 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com adds "Medical Coding Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027" to its research database. The market research and insights study cover all the factors that are expected to influence the market during the forecast period, as well as their implications for market growth. The research report delves deeply into current and future trends, as well as market size, share, status, and revenue growth. Medical Coding market research and analysis uses global research analysis to help clients predict investment in an emerging market, market share expansion, or the success of a new product. The format of this report displays a solid understanding of the business environment and sector. Nonetheless, this global research report was completed in a timely and effective manner.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Commercial Boiler Market Size, Share 2021 By Industry Statistics, Impact, Revenue Exception till 2027

A comprehensive overview of the Global Commercial Boiler Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Commercial Boiler Market in the Global context. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Global Commercial Boiler Market at the regional & country levels. The Global Commercial Boiler Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027 to reach USD XX billion by 2027.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Generator Rental Market Size 2021 Analysis By Industry Share, Growth, Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Demand, 2027 Forecast Research Report

A comprehensive overview of the Generator Rental market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Generator Rental market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Generator Rental market. The Generator Rental market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Generator Rental market at the global and regional levels. Generator Rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027 to exceed US$ XX million by 2027.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Soybean Rust Control Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

Soybean rust control fungicides help control crop diseases. If the application is done at the right time, it has several benefits, including increasing the yield of the crop along with improved stalk strength with reduced risk of lodging. This eliminates the need for alternative efforts required for increasing crop yield, which helps maximize overall profits.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Personalized Nutrition Market Size 2021 - Regional Analysis, Key Players, Revenue Expectation, Investment Opportunities, Industry Demand, and Forecast Till 2027

A comprehensive overview of the Personalized Nutrition Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Personalized Nutrition Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Personalized Nutrition Market. The Personalized Nutrition Market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Personalized Nutrition Market at the global and regional levels.
NUTRITION
houstonmirror.com

At a CAGR of 14.3% Vermicompost Market Size to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Vermicompost Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Vermicompost market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Vermicompost industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Green Ammonia Market Insights 2021-2027, by Share, Growth, Trends Evaluation, Global Growth, Recent Developments, Latest Technology, and 2027 Future Forecast Research Report

A comprehensive overview of the global green ammonia market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The global green ammonia market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the global green ammonia market. The global green ammonia market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the global green ammonia market at the country levels. The global green ammonia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027 to exceed US$ XX billion by 2027.
ENVIRONMENT
houstonmirror.com

Camera Connectivity Market 2021 Global - Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com adds "Camera Connectivity Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027" to its research database. The market research and insights study cover all the factors that are expected to influence the market during the forecast period, as well as their implications for market growth. The research report delves deeply into current and future trends, as well as market size, share, status, and revenue growth. Camera Connectivity market research and analysis uses global research analysis to help clients predict investment in an emerging market, market share expansion, or the success of a new product. The format of this report displays a solid understanding of the business environment and sector. Nonetheless, this global research report was completed in a timely and effective manner.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Electric Wheel Chair Market Share, Size, Insights 2021 Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2027 Research Report

A comprehensive overview of the Electric WheelChair market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Electric WheelChair market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Electric WheelChair market. The Electric WheelChair market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Electric WheelChair market at the global and regional levels. The Global Electric WheelChair Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027 to reach USD XX million by 2027.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Frozen Bakery Products Market Analysis, Growth, Size 2021-2027 By Industry Impact, Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

A comprehensive overview of the Frozen Bakery Products Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Frozen Bakery Products Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Frozen Bakery Products Market. The Frozen Bakery Products Market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Frozen Bakery Products Market at the global and regional levels.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Mobile Campaign Management Platform Market 2021 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Application and Forecast to 2027

A summary of the market competition, as well as their profiles, is included in the Mobile Campaign Management Platform market study. The market research includes a detailed breakdown of manufacturing capacity, ever-increasing demand, sales, and future growth potential. The analysis gives a comprehensive assessment of the global market, including variables that will likely influence future growth or lack thereof, as well as prospects and present trends. This report examines demand estimates, market trends, market share, and micro and macro data in depth.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy