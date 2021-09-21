Manitowoc Public Library Now Offering a Free Storywalk Program
The following article was submitted by Manitowoc Public Library Youth Services Manager Julia Lee, and Youth Services Associate Betty Schwede. What could be better than walking around downtown Manitowoc on a fall day? How about reading a story as you walk and shop? From September 15 to October 15, that is exactly what you can do! Manitowoc Public Library is partnering with downtown businesses to provide a FREE fall Storywalk that is a perfect diversion for the whole family.www.seehafernews.com
