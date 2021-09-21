Manitowoc Public Library Now Offering a Free Storywalk Program

SALISBURY — Looking to build your computer skills? Need to practice before taking a career licensure exam? Perhaps your children need some extra help to build literacy, math or even logical thinking skills or maybe they need some extra help prepping for college entrance exams. Rowan Public Library has you covered with access to the Learning Express Library. You can find this resource by visiting rowanpubliclibrary.org and selecting Library Services. From there, choose NCLIVE. You will be prompted to enter your library card number and PIN to access these resources from home.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO