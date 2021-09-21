Health officials warn against using anti-parasite drug for COVID as Utah confirms 1,326 new cases
An IverCare brand package containing a syringe of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended for use in horses only, is shown Sept. 10, in Olympia, Wash. Utah health officials issued a warning Tuesday about using the drug for COVID-19 after a hospital treated a patient who suffered severe side effects. (Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah hospital recently treated a patient who ingested "large doses" of the anti-parasite drug ivermectin in an attempt to treat COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday in a statewide warning.www.ksl.com
