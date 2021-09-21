CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Announces ’Shang-Chi’ Premiere Date on Disney Plus

By ScreenCrush Staff
November 12 will be the first “Disney Day,” (The first official one, anyway. Some weeks around here it feels like every day is Disney Day.) The company is billing it as “a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company.” That will include a bunch of new programming on the Disney+ streaming service — the centerpiece of which will be the streaming premiere of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

IN THIS ARTICLE
disneydining.com

Advertising on Disney Plus? Disney’s CEO Is Considering It

Chances are if you’re a huge Disney fan, you’ve purchased into Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. With original content, classic films, Disney animated shorts, Disney Channel favorites, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more, it’s a Disney fan’s library of Disney streaming right at their fingertips. Currently, the standard Disney+ will cost right around $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. Or, you can select the Disney Bundle which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99 monthly. Either way, you can expect plenty of Disney favorites from newbies to old classics. The only additional cost per month is if you decide to stream one of Disney’s new movies that are available via Premier Access for $29.99. One of the highlights of Disney+ is that unlike the streaming platform HBO or Peacock, your show isn’t interrupted by advertisements. Well… as least for now it’s not.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Announces Special on Disney Plus

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. A special day for the House of Mouse has a corresponding share of various specials coming in on Disney Plus which will be celebrating its second-year anniversary with a stunning line-up of various films and shows announced to becoming on the streaming platform which includes that of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett special finally stepping into the spotlight in anticipation of the arrival of the series.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Heading Into Homes On November 12, Which Bob Chapek Announces As “Disney+ Day”; Here’s Lineup Of Content

Disney CEO Bob Chapek mentioned today during a Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference that Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will hit Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 12, which the studio is designating as Disney+ Day. That’s a consumer day celebrating the services. “We’ll be surprising people with offers and it will be an annual thing,” said Chapek. “We’re going to have new content release against one of our four key franchises.” This mirrors a similar even that Netflix is doing this week. You can read below what else is dropping on that day. Chapek acknowledged during the conference, “We love theatrical exhibition,” those...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Coming This November on Disney Plus for Free

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Disney Plus sets in stone the release date of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings this coming November for free on their streaming platform on the Disney+ Day, the celebration of the second-year anniversary of their service along with many other shows such as Jungle Cruise, Star Wars Special Look, Marvel Special Look, and many more.
TV & VIDEOS
‘Tiger King 2’ Is Coming to Netflix Later This Year

One of Netflix’s signature series is getting a sequel. The streaming service revealed today that its upcoming slate of true crime series and films over the next year includes Tiger King 2, a new season of its hit Tiger King show from March of 2020. The original show became one...
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Disney World Announces Debut Date of Mickey’s PhilharMagic ‘Coco’ Update

Not long ago, it was announced that Mickey’s PhilharMagic at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will soon include a new scene featuring Disney and Pixar’s Coco! Disneyland’s version of Mickey’s PhilharMagic debuted the new Coco scene on July 17, and we knew Walt Disney World’s version would debut the scene later this year, though an exact date was not announced.
ORLANDO, FL
