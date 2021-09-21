CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showtime and Paramount+ are launching discount bundles

Viewers can save $6 by ordering a combined ad-supported Paramount+ and Showtime at a cost of $10 a month. A bundle of the ad-free Paramount+ and Showtime costs $13 a month, $8 cheaper than what you'd pay for the equivalent services separately.

