Tom Hanks stars in the first trailer for the post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama Finch, an original Apple TV+ in which the actor is joined by a robot and his dog. With Hanks as the titular Finch, the movie follows the story of a man who builds a robot to look after his beloved dog when he’s gone. With the world now a desolate wasteland, and the assumption that there might not be other survivors out there following a cataclysmic event, the three set out on an adventure.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO