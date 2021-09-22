CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Sept. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 211 positive results over 2 days with 17 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

By NH Department of Health, Human Services
 Sept. 21

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, DHHS announced 186 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, September 20. Today’s results include 166 people who tested positive by PCR test and 20 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 25 cases from Sunday, September 19 (7 by PCR test and 18 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,603 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

