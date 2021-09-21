Stephen Colbert sets politics-themed animated series and movie at Comedy Central

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were filled with no shortage of surprising aspects, both in terms of the various performances and series that were awarded, and in the unexpected interactions between celebrities. One of the most bizarre — but praised — moments of the night came during the acceptance speech for Outstanding Live Variety Special, which went to Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020. As Colbert and the various writers and crew members went onstage to accept the award, they were joined by Conan O'Brien. O'Brien, who recently wrapped up his Conan talk show earlier this year, was nominated in other categories for the night, but he caught the most attention for his appearances elsewhere in the event.

