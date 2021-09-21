CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert sets politics-themed animated series and movie at Comedy Central

 8 days ago
Colbert is partnering again with his former Colbert Report home after producing Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God. The eight-episode series Fairview is "a hyper-topical eight-episode series that looks at how national politics causes wild small-town drama in the Natty Light-chugging, grocery store parking lot-fighting, public urinating town of Fairview through the lens of its sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor Kelly Sampson," according to Deadline, which adds: "Washingtonia is an animated feature about a rising political star and his deeply incompetent staff navigating the way deeper incompetence of Washington."

