The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This Scooby-Doo! installment offers nothing new except a crossover with Courage the Cowardly Dog. Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog is a standard Scooby-Doo! tale involving monsters, munchies, mysteries, and meddling. Perhaps what's most interesting is that the writers of this movie (and recent Scooby-Doo! movies, for that matter) seem even more jaded than audiences who are overly familiar with the many Scooby-Doo! signature features that have been in place since the 1970s. Much humor is mined and attempted out of the classic "And I would have gotten away with it, if it wasn't for these meddling kids!" line from the villains shortly after their true identities have been revealed after their monster masks are ripped off. There's an awareness that seems intended for the parents watching this with their kids, and while it's nice to be included in a joke, even that awareness grows stale.

