We’re delighted that MV Agusta has just revealed details about its stunning new F3 RR. With the demise of the F4 a couple of years ago, the 800 cc F3 is MV Agusta’s highest capacity sports motorcycle, but it’s a machine that has never had a class to compete in. That’s about to change for 2022, as the World Supersport Championship is set to revamp its rules to allow 800 cc three-cylinder and 900 cc twin-cylinder machines in the series to compete against the aging 600 cc four-cylinder contingent. This news gave MV Agusta all the impetus it needed to give the...

