Running HPC workloads, like computational fluid dynamics (CFD), molecular dynamics, or weather forecasting typically involves a lot of moving parts. You need a hundreds or thousands of compute cores, a job scheduler for keeping them fed, a shared file system that’s tuned for throughput or IOPS (or both), loads of libraries, a fast network, and a head node to make sense of all this. These are just the table stakes, too, because when you move to the cloud, you’re expecting to do more ambitious things – most likely because you’re a researcher with a problem to solve and a lab full of colleagues waiting for the answer.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO