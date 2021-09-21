Marcell Von Berlin Makes Impressive Runway Debut In Los Angeles

Last week, in between New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, LA-based brand Marcell Von Berlin put on their first runway show at the swanky residence of James Goldstein in Beverly Hills. The seemingly no-expense-spared show was the perfect setting for the ‘bigger is better’ collection; a true homage to the ’80s! Front rowers included Toni Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Yung Miami, Niecy Nash, 24kGoldn, Ricky Thompson, and Garrett Clayton, who were treated to a performance by Tommy Genesis. Backstage before the show, designer Marcell Pustul (a real charmer!) told us about the lookd, what you can expect from his buzzy brand, and how he was able to stay so calm on show day.