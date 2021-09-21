Perham continues impressive season with a win in Thief River Falls
Perham-New York Mills swimming and diving team continued its impressive season with a 92-78 win over Thief River Falls. The Yellowjackets set 10 personal records and had four section qualifying times. Irene Mursu, Jasmyn Olson and Molly Meyer joined Elle McDonald as Perham-New York Mills swimmers to complete an Iron Woman. All four have competed in the eight individual events in one meet, with McDonald doing it twice this season.www.perhamfocus.com
Comments / 0