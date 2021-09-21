CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, MO

Grundy County Commission receives update on funding of streambank stabilization project

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grundy County Commission on September 21, 2021, received an update on funding of the streambank stabilization project near the Thompson River Bridge on Highway 6. Jackie Soptic with the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation reported she discovered the Missouri Department of Transportation approved funding of $120,980 and sent a letter to the commission in December 2020. That was about double what the IDC had thought MoDOT would provide.

www.kttn.com

