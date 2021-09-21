Spickard R-2 Board of Education addresses a number of issues at Monday meeting
The Spickard R-2 Board of Education on September 20, 2021, approved changing the custodian position from part-time to full-time. Paula Fagan was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board. Superintendent Erica Eakes reports the term will go until the election in April. Fagan was the only applicant for the position. Eakes says the position was previously filled by Alexis Sturgeon, who did not attend three consecutive meetings. Sturgeon replaced Jesse Richmond, who died in December.www.kttn.com
Comments / 0