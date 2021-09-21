CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Boris Johnson arrives at White House for talks with Joe Biden

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vS5Wp_0c3ahWKO00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the vice president’s office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has arrived at the White House complex for talks with Joe Biden after downplaying the likelihood of striking a post-Brexit trade deal with the US in the coming years.

The Prime Minister met vice president Kamala Harris in her office on Tuesday afternoon, welcoming the “great improvement” of the removal of the blanket travel ban on the UK and describing Mr Biden’s climate funding commitment as a “great day for the world”.

He praised the bravery of US troops in the Afghanistan evacuations and said “on trade we are seeing real progress”, particularly over the “curious ban” on British beef, which provoked a chuckle from Ms Harris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzSrt_0c3ahWKO00
Boris Johnson and vice president Kamala Harris wave from a balcony of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

But earlier in the day Mr Johnson was unable to commit to securing the comprehensive free trade deal that was touted as a prize of Brexit by Leave supporters during the EU referendum.

The Prime Minister will meet the US president in the Oval Office later on Tuesday, having arrived at Union Station in Washington DC by train.

Speaking to journalists earlier in New York, where he has been attending a UN summit, Mr Johnson said there were “plenty of reason to be optimistic” about getting the free trade agreement (FTA) with the US.

But the Vote Leave figurehead earlier downplayed the prospects of getting a trade deal by the next election, raising the possibility that he could leave Downing Street without achieving a key ambition for the post-Brexit era.

His concession came after suggesting trade negotiations are not a priority for the US president, who he accepted has “a lot of fish to fry”.

Asked if he would get the deal by 2024, the Prime Minister told Sky News: “We will keep going with free trade deals around the world including in the United States.

“I have plenty of reason to be optimistic about that. But the Americans do negotiate very hard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBHws_0c3ahWKO00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrive in Washington DC (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

In his first visit to the White House since Mr Biden succeeded Donald Trump, the Prime Minister is expected to discuss the stalled trade talks with the president, as well as what further efforts they can take to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister conceded Britain and the US could have possibly taken a different course over the withdrawal of troops of Afghanistan.

“America has been there for 20 years and it’s a respectable argument to say that enough is enough. Look, I mean, could we have done it a bit differently? Maybe we could,” the Prime Minister told American broadcaster NBC.

The Prime Minister had pleaded with the president to push back his deadline for drawing down all US troops after the Taliban marched back to power.

But Mr Biden rejected the request, meaning potentially thousands of vulnerable Afghans who worked for the UK and their families were left behind.

On the FTA, the reality is that Joe has a lot of fish to fry

Travelling on an Amtrak train to DC, Mr Johnson had been buoyed by the announcement the US will drop the blanket ban on travellers arriving from the UK due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, No 10 appeared blindsided by Monday’s announcement, raising questions over the state of communications between the White House and Downing Street.

Just one day before the end of the ban was announced, Mr Johnson was downplaying to reporters any expectations that he could “crack” the issue this week.

Aboard the RAF Voyager on the flight to New York, Mr Johnson also seemed negative about the prospect of getting a trade deal in place any time soon.

“On the FTA, the reality is that Joe has a lot of fish to fry,” Mr Johnson told reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTbc2_0c3ahWKO00
Mr Johnson and Kamala Harris (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

In the run-up to the EU referendum in 2016, then-president Barack Obama warned Britons they would be at the “back of the queue” for any trade deal if they voted for Brexit.

The EU departure also presents a quandary to the Prime Minister’s relationship with Mr Biden, who is vocally proud of his Irish heritage and has warned there will be no trade deal if peace in Northern Ireland is jeopardised by the EU departure.

A major diplomatic row has also broken out over a new military pact between the UK, US and Australia because it scuppered a multibillion-dollar contract for France to provide submarines to Australia.

France took the extraordinary step of recalling its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra, but declined to do the same from London, accusing the UK of being America’s lapdog.

After meeting Mr Biden and vice president Kamala Harris in the White House, Mr Johnson will have dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Why Joe Biden Isn’t Strong-Arming the Senate Democrats Holding Up His Agenda

Senators have spent hours on the custard-colored couches of Joe Biden’s Oval Office over the past several days. Dozens of chocolate chip cookies have been passed out. Irish poetry has been quoted. In one White House meeting on Sept. 22, a small group of progressive lawmakers perched on cushions where small note cards saved their spots and outlined why they should fully fund Biden’s priorities on community college, expanding Medicare, and providing workers with more child care and family leave in a $3.5 trillion budget bill. Then Biden slipped up, referring to himself as if he were still in the Senate. “Wait, wait,” he said, flashing a lopsided grin, “I’ve got this job now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: ‘Everything is hanging by a thread’

LIZ AND LESLEY — Rep. LIZ CHENEY (R-Wyo.) got the “60 Minutes” treatment Sunday night, and the most surprising moment — the one generating outsize attention on social media — had nothing to do with DONALD TRUMP. Instead it was about her past opposition to same-sex marriage, even though her sister MARY was married to a woman. “I was wrong. I was wrong. I love my sister very much, I love her family very much, and I was wrong. … I believe that my dad was right.” The clip … More on the segment below.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Crunch time for Biden as Congress debates historic agenda

Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on. The House and Senate are moving toward votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while also averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default. Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging onto the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections. "You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#European Union#British#Eu#The Oval Office#Fta#Sky News#Americans#The White House#Nbc#Taliban#Afghans#Amtrak#Britons#Irish#Australian
Washington Post

Why are moderate Democrats okay with killing Biden’s legislative agenda?

It’s crunchtime for President Biden’s legislative agenda, and yet there’s so much that remains unknown. We don’t know how many Republicans will vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We don’t know how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will steer that bill and the $3.5 trillion social spending package across the finish line. And most important, we don’t really know why moderate Democrats remain open to tanking the whole thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
HuffingtonPost

Jen Psaki Blames Boris Johnson For Upsetting The Press At Biden Meeting

The White House has pointed the finger at U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for causing upset among journalists during his U.S. trip. The prime minister was in the Oval Office during a meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday when he suddenly decided to take questions from two British journalists – White House aides then cut him off mid-sentence.
WORLD
mediaite.com

Psaki Blames Boris Johnson for Biden Not Taking Questions in Oval Office

White House press secretary Jen Psaki faulted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday for the rancorous end to his Tuesday appearance with President Joe Biden. Psaki was asked about the issue by a reporter at her daily press conference on Wednesday, who asked her to address “what transpired in the Oval Office … when we were all in there trying to hear from the president and the prime minister.”
WORLD
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy