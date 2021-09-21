Pokémon Unite launches tomorrow on mobile, along with new battle pass and Unite Squad feature
After launching on Switch in July to widespread success, the popular Poké-MOBA Pokémon Unite is releasing on mobile platforms tomorrow alongside some big additions to the game. Included is the Galactic Ghost 094 battle pass, new costumes and playable Pokémon like Sylveon, and the Unite Squad feature, which allows you to create guild-like squads for up to 30 players to chat and easily form matches.nintendowire.com
