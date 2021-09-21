CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

From the Kabul airlift to BTS at the UN: South Korea’s middle power role

By Andrew Yeo
Brookings Institution
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost in the flurry of media coverage on Afghanistan last month was a bright piece of news featuring Afghan families, including dozens of children clutching pink or white teddy bears, exiting South Korea’s Incheon International Airport on August 26. They were part of the 391 Afghans airlifted out of Kabul by the South Korean military following the city’s fall to the Taliban. Deemed as “persons of special merit,” many of the Afghans had worked as translators, medical assistants, vocational trainers, and engineers with the South Korean government. What does the U.S. withdrawal mean for allies such as South Korea who offered support for U.S. missions in Afghanistan (and also Iraq), and more significantly, what should South Korea’s broader role be in an increasingly “multiplex world”?

www.brookings.edu

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance", the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defence capabilities a "thousand-fold". Hypersonic missiles move far faster and are more agile than standard ones, making them much harder for missile defence systems -- on which the US is spending billions -- to intercept. The launch from Jagang province "confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile", along with "guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead" and the engine, according to KCNA, which called it the Hwasong-8.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#North Korea#Middle Power#Afghans#South Korean#Taliban
Imperial Valley Press Online

North Korea’s threat and South Korea’s success

Once again, North Korea is engaging in disturbing provocation. The totalitarian regime in Pyongyang has announced successful launch of a cruise missile. This follows many years of testing both rudimentary ballistic missiles and nuclear explosives. The cruise missile is an unusually flexible insidious weapon, flying low and relatively slow, difficult...
WORLD
AFP

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South's military

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an 'unidentified projectile' into the sea off its east coast, the South's military said Tuesday. No further details were immediately available from the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The launch comes just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, dangled the prospect of an inter-Korean summit. But she insisted that "impartiality" and mutual respect would be required, calling for the South to "stop spouting an impudent remark".
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Iraq
The Guardian

Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea open to talks with South if Seoul shows ‘respect’

The influential sister of North Korea’s leader said that an inter-Korean summit could take place, but only if mutual “respect” and “impartiality” are guaranteed. The statement on Saturday was the second in two days by Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister and key adviser. She had on Friday urged Seoul to end its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang after South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in called for the declaration of an official end to the state of war with the North.
WORLD
New York Post

Kim Jong Un’s sister says North Korea open to ending war if conditions met

North Korea is open to officially ending the Korean War if the South ends its “hostile policies,” according to the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Kim Yo-jong made her unexpected statement in response to a renewed call from the South to officially end the long conflict, the BBC reported Friday.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

North Korea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has criticized a U.S. decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and threatened unspecified countermeasures if it finds the deal affects its security. State media on Monday published comments from an unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry official who called the arrangement between U.S.,...
MILITARY
New York Post

BTS to appear at UN as South Korean special envoys

BTS, a mega-popular Korean boy band, will visit the United Nations next week as presidential special envoys for South Korea. The group is scheduled to attend the General Assembly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in from Sept. 19 to 23, according to the Korea Herald. “It is a huge honor,...
MUSIC
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: South Korea’s Holiday Worries

New cases of COVID-19 have surged again in South Korea — especially in the capital city. These developments come as tens of millions of South Koreans get ready to travel for one of the year’s biggest holidays. Just this week, Seoul reported more than 800 cases of COVID-19 in 24...
CHINA
anothermag.com

Four Essential Queer Films from Japan, Taiwan and South Korea

The second edition of Queer East Film Festival launches in London this week, featuring 37 feature films from 15 countries that each explore how a queer landscape has been shaped across Asia in recent and distant history. With an emphasis on films that challenge conventional understandings of family kinship and reinterpret the idea of the family through a queer lens, the festival aims to work towards tackling inequalities both outside and within LGBTQ+ communities – and boasts a stellar line-up of films new and old.
MOVIES
Reuters

South Korea approves Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment for use

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday approved drugmaker Celltrion Inc’s antibody COVID-19 treatment for infected adults in high-risk groups or those with severe symptoms. Phase III clinical trials showed that the treatment significantly reduced deterioration of COVID-19 symptoms to severe levels and shortened recovery, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a statement on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

South Korea fires its first ever submarine-launched ballistic missile hours after North Korea’s missile launch

South Korea tested it’s first submarine-launched ballistic missile Wednesday shortly after North Korea launched its own ballistic missiles, which landed in international waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s launch was part of a prescheduled event to test a domestically-built missile....
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy