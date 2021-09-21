Your Voice: Absences, slate concern Farmington voter
As a citizen of the City of Farmington, I think it is important to be an informed voter. I have learned from city hall that one of our current council members (who was appointed to the council) has missed three council meetings so far this year. Two of these meetings were very important. One was to vote on the budget for the city, which is one of the major responsibilities of the council and the other was related to the Fiber Optic plan for the city.farmingtonvoice.com
Comments / 0