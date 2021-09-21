John Sebastian Revisits Lovin’ Spoonful Classics on New Album

The Velvet Underground & Nico is an anomaly: a group project where everyone pulled their weight. John Cale’s work with the electric viola gives the album a rough and unique synthetic sound, supported by strong instrumentals from Sterling Morrison and Maureen Tucker. Lou Reed’s vocal delivery is distinctive and impactful as he fearlessly tackles taboo subject matter in his lyrics. Guest collaborator Nico offers a vocal style that refreshingly contrasts Reed’s on several of the album’s warmer songs. And the hands-off production style of legendary artist Andy Warhol was just what each of the musicians needed to make the most out of their time together in the studio. (Naturally, Warhol also provided the album’s cover artwork, the iconic peelable banana sticker).

