John Sebastian Revisits Lovin’ Spoonful Classics on New Album
This Friday (Sept. 24, 2021), Renew Records/BMG will release John Sebastian and Arlen Roth Explore the Spoonful Songbook, which features what is described in a press release as “interpretive versions of the Lovin’ Spoonful’s most important songs.” The album features the former Spoonful frontman accompanied by guitarist Roth on reimagined versions of 14 hits and deep cuts by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.bestclassicbands.com
