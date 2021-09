The Women’s soccer team collected its first win of the season this past sunday Sept. 5 vs. Russell Sage College. The Lady Cardinals traveled to Albany, NY, and after a scoreless first half, sophomore midfielder, Avery Durgan, and senior forward, Emily Frodyma, each put one goal in the back of the net in the second half to defeat the gators, 2-0. After battling the night before against RPI, in Troy, NY, in a double-overtime game that ended in a 1-1 draw, SUNY Plattsburgh’s women’s soccer team was able to put together a solid enough showing to win.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO