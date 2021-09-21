CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wedding ‘sabotaged by anonymous threats to throw paint on his bride Francie Frane’s dress’

By Kylie Parham
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrag7_0c3aa2rC00

DOG the Bounty Hunter's wedding was met with controversy as an anonymous person threatened to "throw paint" on his bride Francie's dress.

The bail bondsman tied the knot for the sixth time on September 2 after losing his wife Beth in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAmpS_0c3aa2rC00
An anonymous person brought the drama to Dog the Bounty Hunter's wedding Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwtND_0c3aa2rC00
They threatened to throw paint on his bride Francie Frane's dress

Dog, formally known as Duane Chapman, 68, hosted an intimate ceremony over Labor Day Weekend, with 100 of his closest friends at The Pinery At The Hill in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

However, the evening erupted in drama after an anonymous person threatened to throw paint on Francie's crystal-encrusted gown.

In order to avoid any acts of retaliation, the ex A&E star "beefed up security with German Shepherds and Navy SEALs," the Daily Mail revealed.

The violence did not stop there, though, as a guest "claimed their car tires had been slashed with razor blades and another said vandals left a 'mysterious pungent odor' in their car."

INSIDE JOB?

Several guests suggested that the perpetrators were in fact Dog's two daughters, Cecily, 28, and Bonnie, 22, who have had a strained relationship with their father since his engagement.

The pair have accused the reality star of racist remarks and infidelity towards their late mother Beth.

Despite the setbacks, Dog and Francie said "I do" at the Tuscan-style resort in the Rocky Mountains.

The TV personality rocked a simple black tuxedo with his trademark sunglasses, while the bride went for a mermaid-style dress with a beaded bodice.

Though his daughters were not in attendance, his three sons Jon, Leland, and Garry Boy Chapman escorted him down the aisle.

Dog broke down in tears while reading out his vows, which said: "This was a match made in heaven. Francie, I give you my word, I will love you every day until I die.

"I will love you, guard you and protect you. I love you more than I do myself, Francie. I will love you more than any man ever has."

The couple met after both losing their spouses to cancer within the same year.

ROCKY RELATIONSHIP

Bonnie's relationship with her father became strained during the Black Lives Matter movement when she accused him of being racist, homophobic, and unfaithful to Beth "all the time," including while she was "sick in the hospital."

A representative for Dog countered her statement, saying: "Bonnie's allegations are false and a misguided attempt to derail our wedding."

In an interview last year, the bounty hunter explained how he and Francie's grief helped them bond.

He revealed: "I'm a widower and she's a widow so the connection started there.

"I spoke with her because her husband passed six months before my former wife and she had been through stuff, so I was asking for advice and all the sudden cupid shot me."

SECOND SHOT AT LOVE

Dog proposed to Francie in May of 2020, ten months after Beth died of throat cancer.

Their engagement came as a bit of a shock, as the TV star had previously vowed to never remarry after losing the love of his life.

"We didn't expect it," Dog claimed at the time, with Francie adding: "It was God for sure."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIFzL_0c3aa2rC00
Beth died of cancer in 2019 Credit: The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VfcN_0c3aa2rC00
Dog was engaged less than a year later Credit: Dr. Oz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmZKM_0c3aa2rC00
They tied the knot at a resort in Colorado Springs Credit: The US Sun

Comments / 40

Tonya Marie
6d ago

All I have to say is your complaining and negative comments are going to change anything. They are in love and they did what they felt was best for them. Who are we to judge. Last I knew only God has the right to judge js.

Reply(1)
7
Brandon And Shea Miller
7d ago

y'all grow up stop beth would want him happy if u were in his shoes think of how u would feel

Reply(2)
8
Comments / 0

