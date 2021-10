KRAI News by Shannon Lukens. Moffat County is reporting another death from COVID. The total number of Moffat County residents who have died because of COVID is now up to 31. Two other people died when they had COVID. There were 119 new cases of COVID in the county since a week ago, for a total of 1,692 total since the beginning of the pandemic. The dashboard released yesterday also reported five residents hospitalized with COVID.