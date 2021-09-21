CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Downtown Colorado Springs apartments bought by bank in tiny town for $12.8 million

By Rich Laden rich.laden@gazette.com
Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bank based in a tiny town on the state's eastern plains has made a big investment in Colorado Springs' red-hot apartment market and its booming downtown. Eastern Colorado Bank of Cheyenne Wells paid $12.8 million Tuesday to purchase Casa Mundi, a four-story, 27-unit apartment building at 418 S. Tejon St. — part of a wave of new downtown multifamily projects in recent years and located along the bustling South Tejon restaurant and entertainment corridor.

