Downtown Colorado Springs apartments bought by bank in tiny town for $12.8 million
A bank based in a tiny town on the state's eastern plains has made a big investment in Colorado Springs' red-hot apartment market and its booming downtown. Eastern Colorado Bank of Cheyenne Wells paid $12.8 million Tuesday to purchase Casa Mundi, a four-story, 27-unit apartment building at 418 S. Tejon St. — part of a wave of new downtown multifamily projects in recent years and located along the bustling South Tejon restaurant and entertainment corridor.gazette.com
