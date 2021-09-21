CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

METALLIC CHILD Review (Switch)

By Josh Speer
 10 days ago

METALLIC CHILD Review: Won't Somebody Please Think of the Children?. When I saw the style of METALLIC CHILD, I knew that it was my sort of game. It's a colorful, chibi rogue-like full of destructive robots. Who's to stop them? None other than Rona! An adorable young android all alone (other than her annoying helper bot), who is unknowingly harboring some dangerous secrets. While I was eager to play the Switch version of the game, I really didn't know what to expect. And though I ended my time reviewing the game with mostly positive impressions, METALLIC CHILD was ultimately held back by some avoidable design choices.

