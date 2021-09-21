CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County responds to Seth Rogen

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 21 (ANI): Comedian Seth Rogen expressed his disappointment over the lack of COVID-19 safety protocols at the Emmys 2021, which the LA County Department of Health has recently refuted. Seth Rogen's rant suggesting the Emmys broke COVID safety rules is misguided ... at least according to the...

ihtpeople
8d ago

Just more rules for the. Why would Anyone in their right mind listen to anything these people have to say?, specifically when they can't and won't even follow their own advise/rules? Hey listen to me......I pretend for a living, and read lines on a script that someone else wrote.

Emmys Producers React to Seth Rogen's Off-Script COVID Safety Jokes: 'It's Deeply Frustrating'

Seth Rogen made quite a stir on Sunday during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, and the event's producers are speaking out. According to Emmy Awards producer Ian Stewart, Rogen went off-script during his monologue as presenter for the first award of the night. The 39-year-old joked about the hundreds of industry professionals crowded into a large tent for the evening, alluding that it was unsafe in terms of COVID-19 safety protocols.
Register Citizen

Cedric the Entertainer Talks Hosting, Seth Rogen, Covid Testing at Emmys

Cedric the Entertainer hosted the Emmys for the first time and it also marked the show’s return to an in-person, vaccinated, unmasked ceremony following the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted empty theater event in 2020. The comedian and actor discussed his experience as Emmys host on Rolling Stone’s Twitch. Cedric says that the...
IndieWire

Seth Rogen, Ben Stiller, and More Hollywood Talent Offer Support for IATSE Strike

Workers in one of Hollywood’s biggest unions are considering a strike, and some of the entertainment industry’s most high-profile performers are showing their support. The leaders of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union, which represents around 150,000 of Hollywood’s crafts workers, have called on its members to give them the authorization to strike following months of stalled contract negotiations with producers. IATSE has noted increased protests against adversarial working conditions, ranging from low pay and long workdays to safety concerns, and a potential strike has drawn vocal support from major Hollywood actors: Seth Rogen, Ben Stiller, Matthew Cherry, Bradley Whitford,...
Primetimer

Emmy producers are ticked off with Seth Rogen and The Queen's Gambit's Scott Frank -- but not Conan O'Brien

Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin, who returned after producing last year's Pandemic Emmys, to oversee the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards answered all burning questions about the ceremony to Variety, including why there were random people in the background, why the show went long and what was left on the cutting room floor -- including a Bernie Sanders sketch. They also expressed disappointment with Rogen raising pandemic concerns from the get-go by saying "they lied to us" while presenting the first award of the night. Stewart, pointing out that Rogen didn't bring up his concerns during rehearsals, expressed frustration because they had spent months working with Los Angeles' health authorities to ensure the ceremony would be safe. “It made three months of very hard work and many, many discussions to get it absolutely right feel a little bit wasted, really,” Stewart says. “And then we just sort of played catch up. Because we wanted the audience to know how safe it was in there. We work in this industry, we’re desperately aware of COVID. I’ve done 50 productions nearly in COVID and not have people get sick. So, it’s deeply frustrating.” As for Frank's long speech, Stewart said: “I don’t want to go through that again. It’s a simple equation. These people are professionals. They understand what’s going on, it’s their industry. It’s not a sports awards. So they know what they are doing and the simple fact is, they know there’s only a finite amount of time. I’d love them to be able to speak for half an hour if they wanted to. But we don’t have that time. So it’s a simple equation. If you think that you have to speak for four or five minutes, that means somebody else can’t. It’s just incredibly disrespectful to your fellow nominees.” The producers did approve of Conan O'Brien's heckling of TV Academy CEO Frank Scherma, although they initially had no idea what was happening. “It was such a surprise to us, that our cameras were pointing forward, and we couldn’t figure out what was going on,” Stewart said. “And Frank is such a professional and he speaks so well, for him to sort of stop, we were like, ‘what? what is happening?’ And it wasn’t until that point that they spun around and found that Conan had entered the fray. I mean it was fun, and Frank took it in such good humor. I love those moments, that’s what we love as producers. When those things happen that you didn’t know was going to happen. And you know he was only doing it in good humor.” Stewart also explained why there were so many people in the background. It was a function of the space. “Nowhere was safe, because we were shooting in every direction, all the time,” Stewart said. “It was both a party, an awards show, and a crew space of people doing their jobs. And also some of those people walking in the back of shots were literally people coming back from the toilet. We had intended it to be a bit loose. But also you can’t always dictate where someone’s going to walk or talk either. Sometimes you’re spinning around seeing things that you’d rather not see.” Meanwhile, Hudlin explained that the Emmys went long because there were three additional categories added to the show, at six minutes per category.
Seth Rogen
Paul Bettany
Cosmopolitan

Emmys: Seth Rogen calls out event over lack of COVID safety precautions

Seth Rogen appeared to shade the 73rd Emmy awards over their lack of COVID safety protocols, adding that the ceremony claimed it was going to be outside and then wasn't. The comedian took to the stage to hand out the first award of the night, calling out the of precautions in place. "Let me start by saying, there’s way too many of us in this little room,” he began (via Independent.)
MercuryNews

Emmys 2021: Twitter loves Seth Rogen’s pumpkin spice suit and jokes about the show

Seth Rogen’s appearance at Sunday’s 73rd Emmy Awards surprised many on social media and his choice of wardrobe evoked a feeling of a popular seasonal coffee drink. Rogen’s orange suit jacket and brown trousers reminded many of the upcoming fall weather and the seasonal offerings of pumpkin-spiced lattes. The actor/comedian also surprised viewers at home with his jokes calling out the night’s ceremony being indoors despite an ongoing pandemic.
Decider

Seth Rogen Roasts Emmys Over COVID Compliance: “I Would Not Have Come To This!”

The man who caused the most commotion at this year’s Emmys wasn’t Ted Lasso—it was Seth Rogen. First Rogen turned heads on the red carpet with his clean cut look and ’70s chic tux, and then he caused all the ears to perk up with his intro to the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy category at the top of the ceremony—and if you were actually in the Emmy venue last night, maybe he caused you to look for the exit.
hotradiomaine.com

(News) Seth Rogen Calls Out Emmy Awards While Presenting Award

Seth Rogen is calling out the Emmys! Rogen stepped to the stage to present at the Emmy Awards from The Event Deck at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, when he pointed something out about the location of the show. The COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing and large crowds of people can have higher rates of spread. It was announced in August of 2021 that the show would be outdoors for safety reasons and that the amount of guests was being limited.
arcamax.com

Chill, Seth Rogen. LA health officials say Emmys didn't violate COVID-19 rules

LOS ANGELES — Sunday’s unmasked, socially undistanced, indoor Emmys ceremony prompted many — including presenter Seth Rogen — to wonder if awards shows are somehow exempt from COVID-19 protocols. Well, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has spoken, and the answer is: Actually, yeah, kinda. In response to...
thecut.com

Seth Rogen Is Really Excited for Fall

We as a society have found many ways to channel the flavor of pumpkin spice, but a new option emerged tonight via Seth Rogen’s suit. The ceramicist-slash-comedian wore an orange, brown, and pink suit that feels like a stoner interpretation of this photo. And you know what? It’s … working?
MotorBiscuit

See The Ridiculous Movie Car Jerry Seinfeld Takes Seth Rogen For Coffee In

In his show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Jerry Seinfeld picks up his celebrity comedian guests in unique, vintage cars and takes them out for coffee. For example, when Seinfeld hosted Seth Rogen, he did it in a 1976 Dodge Monaco retired police car. The vehicle is an homage to The Blue Brothers film. Seinfeld also felt the Monaco represents Rogen in a unique way.
