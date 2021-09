Can you recycle a mattress? The answer is yes. And not only can an old mattress be recycled, it's actually easier to do than you think. When it comes to getting rid of bulky items, the mattress is one of the most tossed aside, cumbersome of them all. Spotted in alleys tucked away near dumpsters and on neighborhood streets to be picked up by sanitation departments, used mattresses are often destined for landfills, where it will take anywhere from 80 to 120 years for them to decompose. And with more than 50,000 mattresses thrown away each day in the U.S. (a total of 15 to 20 million a year), according to the Mattress Recycling Council, that’s a lot of waste.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO