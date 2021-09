The defender Steph Houghton said England “really feel they have the potential to go and do something special” at next summer’s European Championship on the eve of their first World Cup 2023 qualifying match against North Macedonia on Friday night. Houghton, who will captain the team on Friday night and against Luxembourg on Tuesday while the new manager, Sarina Wiegman, takes time to decide on her long-term captain, added that this is a chance for the team to “start afresh”.

