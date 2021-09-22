Justice has a law already on discrimination

As a former attorney in the civil rights and general counsel offices of the grant arm of the Justice Department, I read the Sept. 17 Politics & the Nation article “Justice Dept. to review its civil rights oversight of police” with great interest. Though the article addressed Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s prohibitions against grant recipients discriminating on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion and sex, it failed to mention that the Justice Department has its own law banning discrimination in its funding, currently codified at 34 U.S.C. 10228(c).