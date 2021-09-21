CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicare debuts new online tool allowing users to access nursing home vaccine data

By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
Fortune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Families and patients have a new online tool to compare COVID-19 vaccination rates among nursing homes, Medicare announced Tuesday, addressing complaints from consumer groups and lawmakers that the critical data had been too difficult to find.

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Workday Minnesota

Without paid sick time, employers’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates won’t address workers’ access barriers or hesitancy

This article first appeared in Prism. Although COVID-19 has been linked to a documented 628,000 American deaths, just over half of the country’s residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. The continuing pressure for the country to “reopen” grows in tandem with the force of the COVID-19 delta variant, which is responsible for rising infection and hospitalization rates. Simultaneously, some continue to blame individuals for their failure to seek vaccination despite evidence that many people aren’t vaccine hesitant because they don’t want it at all—rather, they’re worried about being able to take time off from work to get vaccinated and recover from any potential side effects. Now with full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 shots leading to a cascade of employer-imposed vaccine mandates, advocates say there’s increased urgency for employers to ensure Black and brown workers have the access and worker protections they need to get vaccinated. Paid sick leave is at the top of the list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
N.C. hospital suspends hundreds of healthcare workers without pay amid vaccine mandate

Winston-Salem based Novant Health has suspended more than 300 employees effective this week for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine. According to a press release from the hospital system, those who have not either had one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer will not be allowed to report to work. Those with one dose will have until October 15 to get the second one.
HEALTH SERVICES
Medicare comparison website now includes nursing homes’ vaccination rates

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Bob Casey applauded the Biden Administration Wednesday for publishing user-friendly data on the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations among residents and workers at more than 15,000 individual nursing homes across the country. The move comes after multiple requests from Wyden (D-OR) and Casey (D-PA)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dentist Association Takes Scalpel to Medicare Proposal

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. America's largest dentist lobby group has a plan for Democrats' hallmark $3.5 trillion domestic policy bill: extraction. As part of the package, party...
HEALTH SERVICES
Ron Wyden
State Data Show One Chicago Nursing Home Has Fewer Than 1 Percent Of Staff Vaccinated Against COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some local nursing homes have an alarmingly low level of workers who are vaccinated against COVID-19. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Tuesday, the clock is ticking for health care workers to get vaccinated in Illinois by next month. While the majority of facilities have the majority of staffers vaccinated, we found one facility where more than 99 percent still remain unvaccinated. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was in Cicero on Tuesday with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. We wanted to talk to Pritzker about nursing homes. Tye: “Your vaccination requirements for those in the health care sector kind of really kicked...
CHICAGO, IL
Nursing homes brace for vaccine mandate to take effect

Rochester, N.Y. — There are at least eight nursing homes in the Finger Lakes region with staff vaccination rates below 70 percent, according to New York State data. As the vaccine mandate takes effect, the termination of unvaccinated workers comes amid existing staffing challenges. "We need these communities to not...
ROCHESTER, NY
Local nursing homes prepare for vaccine mandate deadline

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The majority of healthcare workers statewide have until Monday to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, state data shows there isn’t a single nursing home in our region with a 100-percent vaccination rate. Elderwood – which has senior care facilities throughout...
HAMBURG, NY
Federal Data Understated COVID-19 Cases, Deaths in Nursing Homes

HealthDay News — Federal National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) data appear to understate total COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes in the United States, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in JAMA Network Open. Karen Shen, Ph.D., from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and colleagues conducted a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Nursing home COVID-19 vaccination rates ‘unacceptable’

A research letter published in Journal of the American Medical Association shows that staff vaccination rates at the nation’s nursing homes remain low at about 60 percent. The research was conducted by authors Brian McGarry, University of Rochester; Karen Shen, Harvard University; and Michael Barnett, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. They found certified nursing assistants – the staff members who provide the most direct care to residents – had the lowest vaccination rate.
New Jersey must be bolder. All nursing home workers should be vaccinated. | Opinion

The numbers are frightening. In less than three weeks, 30 more residents in New Jersey long-term care facilities have tragically died from COVID-19. Staff and resident cases have jumped more than 40%, and the number of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks has jumped nearly 30% during the same period, according to the NJ Department of Health’s Long-Term Care Dashboard.
HEALTH SERVICES

