Martinsville, VA – On September 21, 2021 at approximately 3:52 pm, officers from the Martinsville Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Chatham Heights Road in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they located two victims with life-threatening stab wounds. The preliminary investigation has determined that the stabbing did not occur at this location. The police department is still trying to determine the actual location where the offense occurred.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO